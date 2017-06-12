At least 50 dead in China blasts: 'It was like what we were told a nuclear bomb would be like'

Huge explosions at a warehouse for hazardous chemicals killed dozens of people and turned nearby buildings into shells in the Chinese port of Tianjin on Aug. 12, 2015. The death toll from the fiery explosions at a warehouse of hazardous chemicals climbed Thursday to 50, and the Chinese government sent experts to the shattered and smoldering port to assess any environmental dangers from the spectacular blasts.

