Armenia opens trade office in Chinese Ningbo
YEREVAN, June 13. /ARKA/. The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia have opened an official representation office in the Chinese city of Ningbo, the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments said today.
