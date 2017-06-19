Apple contractors' employees held for...

Apple contractors' employees held for selling data in China

Beijing, Jun 23 Chinese police have arrested 16 employees of an Apple contractor for selling personal information of iPhone users from eastern China's Zhejiang Province. In January, police in Cangnan county Zhejiang Province suspected several employees or former employees of an Apple distributor and a contractor of stealing user data, the county procuratorate said in a statement today.

