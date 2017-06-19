Apple contractors' employees held for selling data in China
Beijing, Jun 23 Chinese police have arrested 16 employees of an Apple contractor for selling personal information of iPhone users from eastern China's Zhejiang Province. In January, police in Cangnan county Zhejiang Province suspected several employees or former employees of an Apple distributor and a contractor of stealing user data, the county procuratorate said in a statement today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC