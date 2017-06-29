Ambassador: US decision to approve Ta...

Ambassador: US decision to approve Taiwan arms undermines US-China relations

The US' decision to go ahead with the sale of a $1.4 billion arms package to Taiwan threatens to undermine US-Chinese relations, China's ambassador to Washington said. Speaking to reporters at an embassy reception in DC Thursday, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said recent US moves eroded the trust built when US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida in April.

