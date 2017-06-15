Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. The company announced the expected action Monday morning Tokyo time.
