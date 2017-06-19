Activists in China Saved 1,000 Animal...

Activists in China Saved 1,000 Animals From Slaughter Ahead of an Annual Dog Meat Festival

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Time

A dog looks out from its cage at a dog meat festival at a market in Yulin, in southern China on June 22, 2015. up to 1,000 animals bound for the slaughterhouse Tuesday, ahead of a controversial dog-meat festival that many hoped had been called off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Mon Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC