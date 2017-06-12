Abbas's Fatah slams Israel for killin...

Abbas's Fatah slams Israel for killing 3 Palestinians carrying out fatal attack

Forensic police remove the bodies of suspected Palestinian assailants outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on June 16, 2017 following an attack. Fatah, the political faction of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned Israel for killing three Palestinians who killed Israeli police officer Hadas Malka and injured four others in a stabbing and shooting terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday.

