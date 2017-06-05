8 killed in east China chemical plant...

8 killed in east China chemical plant explosion, fire

Eight people have been killed and five injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in eastern China's Shandong province. The official Xinhua News Agency said the accident was triggered by an explosion of a liquefied gas tanker in a loading area at the Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co.

