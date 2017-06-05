3 giant pandas return to China from Japan under agreement

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, giant panda named "Yang Bang" is in a cage after arriving at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Three giant pandas born and raised in Japan have arrived in Chengdu in southwestern China on Monday night, where they will begin a new life, and, hopefully, breed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.