15 killed in China landslide; 118 still missing
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The search and rescue operation that began overnight, continues with sniff dogs but there has yet be signs of life under the debris. Xu Zhiwen, executive deputy governor of the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba where the landslide stuck, was quoted by Xinhua as saying the identities of 118 missing people would soon be made public on the government's website.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
