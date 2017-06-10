10,000-Year-Old Rice Discovered in China
According to a report in The Atlantic , a team in China has radiocarbon-dated rice phytoliths from the lower reaches of the Yangtze River to nearly 10,000 years ago. Poor preservation at the Shangshan site makes it unclear whether the earliest microscopic pieces of silica came from domesticated, wild, or transitional rice plants, but the grains are thought to have been small, thin, and easily scattered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|21 hr
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Thu
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC