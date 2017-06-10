10,000-Year-Old Rice Discovered in China

10,000-Year-Old Rice Discovered in China

14 hrs ago Read more: Archaeology

According to a report in The Atlantic , a team in China has radiocarbon-dated rice phytoliths from the lower reaches of the Yangtze River to nearly 10,000 years ago. Poor preservation at the Shangshan site makes it unclear whether the earliest microscopic pieces of silica came from domesticated, wild, or transitional rice plants, but the grains are thought to have been small, thin, and easily scattered.

Chicago, IL

