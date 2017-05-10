Zhang Yimou says 'Great Wall' story m...

Zhang Yimou says 'Great Wall' story may have been too weak

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, movie director Zhang Yimou, center, arrives at a red carpet event for the movie "The Great Wall" at a hotel in Beijing. During an interview on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Zhang says the disappointing U.S. performance of the biggest budget China-U.S. co-production to date, "The Great Wall," may have been down to a weak story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) Tue satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC