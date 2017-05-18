Yulin in China to ban sale of dog meat ahead of annual dog meat...
Guangxi city's new Communist Party secretary said to be behind move to prohibit selling of dog meat; animal-rights activist hails compassion of 'the younger generation in Yulin and in China' Chinese officials are set to ban the sale of dog meat at the annual Yulin festival, according to China-based activists. The Humane Society International and advocacy group Duo Duo Animal Welfare Project say the southwestern city is poised "to prohibit restaurants, street vendors and market traders from selling dog meat at the event".
