What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong ...

What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting look like?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This combination of photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. The notion of a substantive sit-down between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump - the most gazed-upon figures of this moment in the planet's history - is a staggering prospect and a potential logistical nightmare if the two countries ever tried to make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) 1 hr Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Sun slumdog indians 7
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Apr 27 glasspilot 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC