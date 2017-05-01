What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting look like?
This combination of photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. The notion of a substantive sit-down between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump - the most gazed-upon figures of this moment in the planet's history - is a staggering prospect and a potential logistical nightmare if the two countries ever tried to make it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Stan
|19
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC