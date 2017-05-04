What does China think of Macron's Fre...

What does China think of Macron's French election victory?

Chinese analysts say uncertainties remain over whether France's new president will be able to push through his pro-EU and globalisation agenda Xi Jinping has sent a message congratulating Emmanuel Macron on his victory in France's presidential election, with analysts saying China's leaders will heave a sigh of relief that he has topped the polls but uncertainties remain. The centrist and pro-European Union Macron was the clear winner in the election, defeating the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

