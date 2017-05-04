What does China think of Macron's French election victory?

Chinese analysts say uncertainties remain over whether France's new president will be able to push through his pro-EU and globalisation agenda Xi Jinping has sent a message congratulating Emmanuel Macron on his victory in France's presidential election, with analysts saying China's leaders will heave a sigh of relief that he has topped the polls but uncertainties remain. The centrist and pro-European Union Macron was the clear winner in the election, defeating the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

