What does China think of Macron's French election victory?
Chinese analysts say uncertainties remain over whether France's new president will be able to push through his pro-EU and globalisation agenda Xi Jinping has sent a message congratulating Emmanuel Macron on his victory in France's presidential election, with analysts saying China's leaders will heave a sigh of relief that he has topped the polls but uncertainties remain. The centrist and pro-European Union Macron was the clear winner in the election, defeating the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12)
|May 2
|Stan
|19
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC