Veteran negotiators optimistic about ...

Veteran negotiators optimistic about Trump's Mideast bid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Two veteran Israeli and Palestinian negotiators, who logged many hours together in failed efforts to strike a deal, said Saturday they are optimistic about President Donald Trump's Mideast bid. Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni spoke in separate interviews on the sidelines of a regional World Economic Forum meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC