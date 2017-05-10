UPDATE 1-Malaysia woos China's Wanda to rescue Bandar Malaysia project -sources
May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday. The collapse of the deal to sell Bandar Malaysia, previously owned by troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, resurrected the 1MDB financial scandal at an awkward time for Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is expected to call a general election later this year.
