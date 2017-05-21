Upcoming China-Hong Kong bridge: unif...

Upcoming China-Hong Kong bridge: unifying link, or tentacle of Beijing control?

As a 30-km bridge between Hong Kong and China across the Pearl River estuary nears completion, Chinese officials are hoping it will bring more than economic integration at a time of growing tension between the two sides. The bridge, which snakes out over the estuary with soaring pylons, viaducts and towers using more steel than 60 Eiffel Towers, was first proposed in the late 1980s.

