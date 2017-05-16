Unexpected snowfall helps put out giant forest fire in China's northeast
A sudden heavy snowfall on Saturday disrupted firefighters as they were extinguishing a large forest fire that had been burning for five days in a mountainous region of northeast China near the Russian border, according to official media reports. decided to temporarily evacuate the crews and assemble them on roads near the fire zone after 39mm of rain starting on Friday afternoon turned into 18cm of snow overnight.
