Unexpected snowfall helps put out gia...

Unexpected snowfall helps put out giant forest fire in China's northeast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A sudden heavy snowfall on Saturday disrupted firefighters as they were extinguishing a large forest fire that had been burning for five days in a mountainous region of northeast China near the Russian border, according to official media reports. decided to temporarily evacuate the crews and assemble them on roads near the fire zone after 39mm of rain starting on Friday afternoon turned into 18cm of snow overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC