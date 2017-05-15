Turkish opposition urges Trump to prod Erdogan on rights

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine disembark from a plane after arriving in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017. Erdogan is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for talks expected to center on the friction between the two NATO allies over a U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters considered as terrorists by Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.