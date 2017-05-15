Turkish opposition urges Trump to prod Erdogan on rights
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine disembark from a plane after arriving in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017. Erdogan is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for talks expected to center on the friction between the two NATO allies over a U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters considered as terrorists by Turkey.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
