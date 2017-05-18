Top Philippine judge calls for fresh ...

Top Philippine judge calls for fresh arbitration case over China 'threat'

May 20 A Philippines Supreme Court judge called on Saturday for Manila to file an international arbitration case and a complaint with the United Nations over what the country's leader said was a threat of war made by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, a staunch critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's business-focused rapprochement with China, said the use or threat of force to settle disputes between states is outlawed under the U.N. Charter and if the president did nothing to protest that, he was "selling us out".

