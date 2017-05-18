Top Philippine judge calls for fresh arbitration case over China 'threat'
May 20 A Philippines Supreme Court judge called on Saturday for Manila to file an international arbitration case and a complaint with the United Nations over what the country's leader said was a threat of war made by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, a staunch critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's business-focused rapprochement with China, said the use or threat of force to settle disputes between states is outlawed under the U.N. Charter and if the president did nothing to protest that, he was "selling us out".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC