The untouchables in China's corruption crackdown

Deng Yuwen believes Communist Party leaders have set a bottom line of not targeting the scion of the nation's founders, Politburo members and retired party elders, despite promises of a no-holds-barred anti-corruption campaign In the recent Chinese hit drama In the Name of the People , Sha Ruijin, party secretary of the fictional Handong province, tells the graft-busting hero Hou Liangping that the clampdown on corruption has "no ceiling and no floor". A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted and all will be investigated, regardless of status or rank.

Chicago, IL

