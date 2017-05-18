Talk of China dog meat festival ban a...

Talk of China dog meat festival ban all bark, no bite: Restaurants

BEIJING: Animal rights groups say dog meat has been banned at a controversial festival in China, but local restaurants claim they haven't heard anything about the purported prohibition. The celebration in the southwestern town of Yulin has long drawn international criticism but this year authorities have prohibited sales of butchered canines, the Humane Society International said.

