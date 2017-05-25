Taiwanese activist arrested for alleg...

Taiwanese activist arrested for alleged subversion in mainland China

NEWS.com.au

Authorities on the mainland have officially arrested Taiwanese human rights activist Li Ming-che on charges of subversion, in a case observers say will entrench a cross-strait stand-off. Li, who has been held by authorities since he entered the mainland from Macau on March 19, could become the first Taiwanese to be charged with the crime, which comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

