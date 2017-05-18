Taiwan changes name of semi-official body handling ties with Japan, irking China
Taiwan's quasi-official organization tasked with handling ties with Japan in the absence of formal relations unveiled a plaque detailing its new name on Wednesday, hoping to advance bilateral ties to a higher level. The move in Taipei drew an immediate negative reaction from Beijing, where the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" and urged Japan to uphold the one-China principle, which holds the self-governed island to be an inseparable part of China.
