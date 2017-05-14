Senators tell Trump to hold China accountable & stand up for American workers
Democratic Senators have urged the Trump Administration to deny China "market economy" status because that move would benefit Chinese corporations at the expense of American workers. In a letter signed by Sens. Al Franken , Amy Klobuchar , Sherrod Brown , and Tammy Baldwin , the lawmakers argued that the United States must strongly combat unfair foreign trade practices and that naming China a market economy - which it clearly is not - would undermine such efforts.
