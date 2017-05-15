Scottish Chambers of Commerce opens trade office in China
SCC said a recent Chinese policy of opening up to new overseas alliances presented "a myriad of opportunities" for Scottish businesses. The trade mission saw SCC hold meetings with senior business people, politicians and local government officials, as well as "think tanks" in Beijing, Yantai and Jinan in the eastern province of Shandong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC