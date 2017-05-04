Sandstorms sweep through northern China
The city's meteorological center issued a blue alert for sandstorms Thursday morning, forecasting winds that would carry sand and dust across the capital. Many pedestrians in downtown Beijing were seen wearing protective masks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Wed
|Unimpressed
|3
|Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12)
|May 2
|Stan
|19
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC