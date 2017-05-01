RPT-Crushing blow to soy processors a...

RPT-Crushing blow to soy processors as Chinese grow wary on GMO

BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere. Soyoil sales account for about 36 percent of cooking oils used in Chinese kitchens, more than three times the next highest, and most of it is made from imported soybeans, which are nearly all genetically modified.

