Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea. China's state broadcaster showed on Sunday, May 7, 2017, navy fighter bombers taking part in exercises over the South China Sea, including one involving the detection and expulsion of foreign military surveillance aircraft such as those deployed regularly in the area by the U.S. and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.