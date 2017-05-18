Progress made on draft of South China Sea code of conduct
In this April 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130. China on Friday, May 19, 2017, said it reached agreement with the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations on the rough outline of a legally binding code of conduct designed to prevent clashes in the strategic South China Sea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr '17
|Blink
|1
