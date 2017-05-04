POIC inks deals with China firms

BEIJING: Sabah's POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding with four China companies, here, underlining the economic potentials in oil palm and biomass in the State. The companies are Hebei-based Tangshan Chunhua Grain & Oil Croup Co Ltd and Xinji Xinyuan Biotech Co Ltd; and Top Honesty Biotechnology Co Ltd and Hong Kong-based Utility Sugar Trading Ltd. The signing at the China World Hotel, here, was witnessed by Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Datu Nasrun Haji Mansur, who welcomed the China companies' interest in Sabah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.