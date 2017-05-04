POIC inks deals with China firms

POIC inks deals with China firms

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

BEIJING: Sabah's POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding with four China companies, here, underlining the economic potentials in oil palm and biomass in the State. The companies are Hebei-based Tangshan Chunhua Grain & Oil Croup Co Ltd and Xinji Xinyuan Biotech Co Ltd; and Top Honesty Biotechnology Co Ltd and Hong Kong-based Utility Sugar Trading Ltd. The signing at the China World Hotel, here, was witnessed by Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Datu Nasrun Haji Mansur, who welcomed the China companies' interest in Sabah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) May 2 Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC