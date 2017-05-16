Pakistan Signs Nearly $500 mln in China Deals at Silk Road Summit
The meeting took place as Sharif is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum, which India appears likely to skip in opposition to the CPEC, which passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Three agreements were signed pertaining to economic and technical cooperation worth 3.4 billion yuan for the strategic Gwadar port in southern Pakistan and East Bay expressway, a 19 kilometre controlled access road under construction in Gwadar.
