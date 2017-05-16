No terms in PH-China dialogue

No terms in PH-China dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

No preconditions will be imposed by the Philippine government in the upcoming first round of bilateral dialogue with China on managing the dispute in the South China Sea, according to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. Cayetano, newly appointed secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs , said the bilateral consultation mechanism would be "a good start" to build confidence and help tear down walls amid a territorial conflict involving the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting Sat Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC