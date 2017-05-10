No China investor meetings this weekend for Kushner firm

The sister of White House adviser Jared Kushner won't be attending an investor conference in China this weekend as reported after she was criticized for trying to raise money there last weekend using the lure of a U.S. visa program. Nicole Kushner Meyer is under fire for what critics say was an attempt to use her White House ties to attract investors for the Kushner's real estate company.

