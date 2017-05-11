New Strains of Rice May Help Fight Ch...

New Strains of Rice May Help Fight China's Diabetes Scourge

With a stack of small, brown envelopes in hand, Li Jianyue trudges through a rice field in southern China to gather grain specimens she hopes might one day fight diabetes. The obesity-linked disease is on a tear in China, and rice -- the country's favorite staple -- is showing up in studies as an important contributor.

