New Silk Road: Why China Should Be Wary of Overconfidence

Photo: AP The optics tell it all: a confident and smiling Xi Jinping stood in front of a giant landscape painting titled This Land is So Rich in Beauty and shook hands with more than 30 heads of state and international organisations lining up in the Great Hall of the People on Sunday night. Broadcast live on national television, and repeated numerous times in prime-time newscasts over the weekend, those images encapsulated China's growing political and economic influence on the world stage as it hosted the two-day summit on the "Belt and Road Initiative" last week.

