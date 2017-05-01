New Hamas program softens language, b...

New Hamas program softens language, but some goals remain

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The I... . FILE -- In this Dec. 8, 2012 file photo, Hamas chief Khaled Mashaal, left, and Hamas and Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh wave to Palestinian Hamas supporters during a rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Hamas m... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 7 hr Unimpressed 3
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) Tue Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC