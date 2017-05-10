Microbiome leader Professor Borody jo...

Microbiome leader Professor Borody joins researchers at the China...

Prof. Borody collaborates with China's FMT leader Professor Faming Zhang Director, Intestinal Diseases Center at the 2nd Affiliated Hospital, Nanjing Medical University Call for urgent investment in clinical trials to combat serious diseases NANJING, CHINA, May 14, 2017 - - A future where faecal transplants in China will cure conditions like autism, IBD, arthritis, Parkinson's disease and even MS was presented by global Faecal Microbiota Transplantation leader Professor Thomas Borody at the opening of the China Microbiota Transplantation Conference in Nanjing, in his keynote presentation on non Clostridium difficile conditions .

