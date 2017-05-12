Mexico Warns U.S. of Alternatives on ...

Mexico Warns U.S. of Alternatives on Trade, Points to China

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Mexico sent a stark message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying an upcoming visit to China in September made it clear Latin America's No. 2 economy "has lots of other alternatives" amid tense trade negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC