Local officials removed after Chinese mine accident kills 18

Authorities have removed six officials in central China from their positions after 18 workers were killed by a gas leak in a coal mine, state media reported. Those removed included the deputy county chief for Youxian County, Wang Zhuowen, the official Xinhua News Agency said late Monday.

