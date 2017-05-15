Kushner family business cancels meeti...

Kushner family business cancels meetings with Chinese investors

19 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

The company owned by the family of Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has canceled presentations planned in China this weekend, according to the BBC. Kushner Companies was expected to pitch real-estate opportunities to Chinese investors in the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

