Kuroda: China-led lender's help neede...

Kuroda: China-led lender's help needed to support growth

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this July 24, 2016, file photo, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda attends the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province. Japan's central bank chief Kuroda said Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Asia needs all the help it can get in fighting poverty as both wealthy and poor nations grapple with widening inequality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12) 5 hr Stan 19
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Sun slumdog indians 7
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Apr 27 glasspilot 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC