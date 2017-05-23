Kabir Khan to shoot 'Zookeeper' in China

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan will shoot his next directorial venture "Zookeeper", a travel-related drama film, in the western Chinese city of Chengdu and in the mountains of the region. The movie is one of the latest additions to the expanding Chinese-Indian portion of the production slate of Trinity Pictures, franchise feature film studio of Eros International Media Ltd, reported variety.com.

