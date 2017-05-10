Johnny Depp would tell his younger se...

Johnny Depp would tell his younger self to quit showbiz

Despite being the highest paid star in Hollywood - at least as of a few years ago - Johnny Depp has some mixed feelings about the movie business. At the the historic world premiere of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai, China, Depp was asked by Entertainment Tonight what advice he'd give his younger self.

Chicago, IL

