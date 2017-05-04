Israeli police kill Palestinian girl ...

Israeli police kill Palestinian girl who tried to attack them in Jerusalem: police

Read more: Reuters

Israeli paramilitary police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian teenage girl who tried to attack them at an entrance to Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said. The incident was the latest in a 19-month-long period of sporadic street attacks by Palestinians against Israelis, and the bustling Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City where it occurred has seen many attacks.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,910

