Israel official: 870 Palestinians remain on hunger strike
In this April 23, 2017 file photo, a Palestinian protester holds a sling shot as he sits near a banner with a picture of jailed leader Marwan Barghouti that reads, "The architect of the uprising," following a protest supporting prisoners in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. An Israeli official said Monday, May 1, 2017, that the number of Palestinians prisoners participating in one of the largest hunger strike in years dropped to 870, from 1,300 a week earlier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
