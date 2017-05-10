Is North Korea targeting a Pyongyang university for elites?
Tony Kim, a U.S. citizen and professor at North Korea's Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained for "hostile acts" while trying to leave the country. Tony Kim, a U.S. citizen and professor at North Korea's Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained for "hostile acts" while trying to leave the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|12 hr
|satan
|14
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|May 3
|Unimpressed
|3
|Impotence may point to heart problems (Aug '12)
|May 2
|Stan
|19
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|7
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC