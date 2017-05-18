Inventive 'little brat' mounts home-m...

Inventive 'little brat' mounts home-made WannaCry attack to fund budding romance in China

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The worldwide WannaCry cyberattacks inspired a boy in eastern China to concoct his own home-made extortion scheme - against his father. The father arrived home to find the power cut and a demand for money on a piece of paper taped to the door of the flat in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, on Tuesday, Changzhou Daily reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC