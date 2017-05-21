India plans tsunami warning system for South China Sea

China's tsunami warning centre in the region was expected to start trial operations this year, its official news agency, Xinhua, reported from Beijing in March NEW DELHI: India is trying to extend its influence over the disputed South China Sea by exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system for the region -- something that China has reportedly also been working on. India's system would provide South China Sea littoral states such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia with early alerts in the case of a tsunami -- high waves caused by a quake in the sea that can cause unmitigated damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.