India plans tsunami warning system fo...

India plans tsunami warning system for South China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

China's tsunami warning centre in the region was expected to start trial operations this year, its official news agency, Xinhua, reported from Beijing in March NEW DELHI: India is trying to extend its influence over the disputed South China Sea by exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system for the region -- something that China has reportedly also been working on. India's system would provide South China Sea littoral states such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia with early alerts in the case of a tsunami -- high waves caused by a quake in the sea that can cause unmitigated damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Tue namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job May 3 Unimpressed 3
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr '17 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr '17 Blink 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC